TCS | The story of Telviva, with David Meintjes and Rob Lith

The world of telephony might not be particularly sexy, but it is an industry that has changed fundamentally in the past 20 years.

And David Meintjes and Rob Lith of Telviva, a South African company specialising in cloud-based unified communications solutions for businesses, has been at the forefront of the technology changes that have swept through the industry in that time.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show, the pair tells TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about the journey from the early days of the business – when it was known as Connection Telecom – to the cloud-based telephony specialist it is today, as Telviva.

In the interview, Meintjes and Lith chat about:

The evolution of Connection Telecom, its original mission, and how the business evolved into the unified communications as a service (UCaaS) provider it is today;

How the telephony market in South Africa has changed beyond recognition over the past 20 years; and

Telviva’s international expansion plans and its strategy around acquisitions.

There’s plenty more in this interview with two ICT industry legends – don’t miss it.

