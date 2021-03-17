Meet the Xerox inkjet colourful heroes - TechCentral

People are saying great things about Xerox’s production inkjet presses, including Brenva, Trivor, Rialto and Brenva. These presses make inkjet printing accessible and affordable, without compromising quality. Our inkjet customers are astounded by the advancements they’re now making in workflow, productivity and profitability. See for yourself.

‘Baltoro and iGen technology working together’

“Utilising the Baltoro cutsheet technology, we are able to produce documents at a high rate and provide our customers with a more aggressive price point in the market. The Baltoro and iGen technology work well together to provide our customers a wide array of documents and applications.” — Jesse James, president, Adams Addressing (East Hanover, New Jersey, US)

‘Low-cost, high-value colour printing at Omaha public schools’

“I’ve been in the industry a long time and when I learnt more about inkjet, I came away more enthused about graphic arts than I had been in 20 years. I can see high-quality work being done without the high expenses of high-end offset equipment and the significant investments in training offset press operators. The conclusions seemed clear — printing in colour on our Xerox inkjet press made perfect financial sense, giving us the benefits of colour reproduction without what used to be a higher cost.” — Steve Priesman, manager, printing and publication services, Omaha public schools (Omaha, Nebraska, US). Read the full case study.

‘Enhances our print on demand capability’

“The inkjet opportunity is still in its infancy in South Africa. Being one of the early adopters of the technology, our primary goal was to not just invest in a device, but in a partner. From the bids we received, Xerox was the only one that was willing to be a partner and support us on this journey without just dropping a box. The Trivor 2400 HD is a solid entry into the inkjet market and provides us with an array of qualities and price points with quick turnaround times. It has enabled us to further enhance our print on demand capability and offer customers the opportunity to reduce stock holding costs and utilise digital in favour of litho.” — Tertius van Eeden, CEO, Print on Demand (Parow Industria, Western Cape, South Africa)

‘We definitely made the right decision’

“Our Trivor delivers the power to cost-effectively deliver high-quality 1 200x600dpi output of relevancy-based documents with every page containing totally variable text and images. With quality output, speed, and the power to deliver, we are happy to confirm that after installing the first Trivor in the world, we definitely made the right decision.” — David Amor, MD, First Move Direct Marketing (Uxbridge, UK). Watch the video.

‘Saving up to 50%’

“Because I can purchase paper in rolls instead of boxed offset shells, I’m saving up to 50% (with the Rialto 900) from reducing pre-printed waste and operational time to complete jobs, which also reduces my time to market.” — Greg Peplin, founder and CEO, A.R.D. Marketing (La Verne, California, US)

‘The magic formula’

“Cost savings, reduced printing times and zero stock. Thanks to the Trivor, that is what we offer publishers for runs of up to 2 000 copies. With this formula we help our clients have the book they need and at the point they need in less than 48 hours.” — Jaime Pividal, production manager, Fragma (Madrid, Spain)

‘Saving real money’

“CompuMail produced over 100 million statements over the past year and, with our recent growth, produced over 23 million statements in January and February alone. Installing the first of our two planned Trivor presses allowed us to increase capacity, ensure quality prints and reduce our printing costs. Real money! We’re adding new workflows continuously to move mail from our existing toner devices to maximise this press and allow for a seamless integration in installing our second Trivor in May. We have been very pleased with the attention Xerox’s entire team has shown to our business and success. A true partnership.” — Andrew Morrell, president and chief operating officer, CompuMail (Concord, California, US)

‘Delivering brilliant colour and high speed’

“We wanted to print on standard offset coated stock, with offset quality and volume but with all the benefits of production inkjet. So far, High Fusion Ink and the Trivor 2400 are meeting our expectations – delivering brilliant colour, high speed and the savings from using standard offset coated stocks without the need for any pre or post treatment.” — Thierry Ngoma, plant manager, Vprint (Belgium). Watch the video.

‘Driving costs out, bringing value in’

“With inkjet, we can take full advantage of both sides of the page for full-colour personalisation. This required change to our whole workflow – from data and design through to production. We thought that change would take one to one-and-a-half years, but with Rialto it took less than three months. Rialto addressed all of our challenges while opening up new opportunities to be more profitable, efficient and flexible.” — Markus Buchroithner, MD, Smart Letter and Services Versand (Innsbruck, Austria). Watch the video.

About Altron Document Solutions

Altron Document Solutions (ADS) is Africa’s leading document management technology and services company and the largest Xerox distributor in the world. It is the authorised Xerox distributor in 26 sub-Saharan African countries, offering the complete range of Xerox document equipment, software solutions and services. ADS forms part of JSE-listed Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron).

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) makes everyday work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, Ethernet, the laser printer and more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.