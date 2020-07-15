Microsoft launches first Surface devices in South Africa - TechCentral

Microsoft has officially launched its first Surface devices in South Africa, though the range is extremely limited for now, with only the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 available to buy.

Microsoft South Africa consumer and channel marketing director Vithesh Reddy said more products from the Surface line may be added later. The first two were selected based on anticipated customer demand and any additions to the line-up will be determined on the same criteria.

The Surface devices will be distributed by Tarsus Technology Group and will be available at Incredible Connection and Vodacom retail stores from 29 July, Reddy said. They’ll also be available to purchase by enterprise customers.

Recommended retail pricing for the Surface Pro 7 starts at R17 999, and for the Surface Laptop 3 pricing starts at R22 999

The Surface Pro 7 is a so-called two-in-one device, in that it serves as both a laptop and as a tablet. It has a 10th-generation Intel Core processor, fast charging and what Microsoft calls “all-day battery”.

The new Surface Laptop 3 – a traditional laptop form factor – is available in two sizes: 13.5 inches and 15 inches. Both feature a PixelSense Display touchscreen. They also ship with 10th-generation Intel Core processors and have up to 11.5 hours of battery life. The Surface Laptop 3 15-inch consumer offering is powered by an AMD Ryzen processor.

Recommended retail pricing for the Surface Pro 7 starts at R17 999, and for the Surface Laptop 3 pricing starts at R22 999.

Support

Those who have previously bought Surface devices in other countries and brought them back to South Africa will be disappointed to learn that the Surface warranty is applicable only in the country where the device was purchased.

Surface comes with a one-year limited hardware warranty and 90 days of technical support. The standard warranty covers hardware defects only and does not provide any coverage for accidental damage. Technical support provides help and technical assistance for preinstalled software for the first 90 days after purchase. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media