MTN Group shakes up board with five new directors

MTN Group has announced a significant overhaul of its board of directors, appointing five independent non-executive directors as part of what it described as comprehensive succession planning.

The appointments, effective 31 March 2026, include Herman Bosman, Adv Ouma Rasethaba, Stephane Richard, Ignatius Sehoole and Saf Yeboah-Amankwah.

Bosman is the chairman of MTN Group Fintech and previously served as CEO of RMB Holdings and RMI Holdings, bringing experience in financial services, mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance.

Rasethaba is a former deputy national director of public prosecutions and head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit in South Africa. She also previously served as chief governance officer and chief risk officer at Telkom.

Richard previously served as group CEO of Orange, one of the world’s largest telecoms operators, where he led the company’s expansion across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Sehoole is a former CEO of KPMG in South Africa and was executive president of Saica. He also has experience in the telecoms industry.

Yeboah-Amankwah was until recently senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Intel. He was also a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, where he led engagements across the technology, media and telecommunications sectors.

MTN said the board would expand temporarily to accommodate the new appointments before gradually reducing in size as directors retire and succession plans progress.

Two long-serving directors — Stan Miller and Nkululeko Sowazi, both appointed in August 2016 — will retire from the board at the annual general meeting on 29 May 2026, following more than nine years of service.

MTN South Africa

Separately, Mike Harper will step down as chairman of the MTN South Africa board on 31 March 2026, after serving in the role since 2016. As previously announced, Sindi Mabaso-Koyana will take over as chair of the MTN SA board from the same date. Harper will continue to serve on the MTN SA board until 31 July 2026 to facilitate a smooth handover.

Noluthando Gosa, currently an independent non-executive director on the MTN Group board, will also join the MTN SA board as a non-executive director once governance processes are completed. Both Mabaso-Koyana and Gosa will continue their roles as directors of MTN Group. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media