MTN joins Cell C in the MVNO platform business - TechCentral

After years of toying with the idea of launching a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) platform offering, MTN South Africa has finally pulled the trigger on it.

The launch comes less than five months until communications regulator Icasa auctions off high-demand spectrum for 4G and 5G mobile broadband services. A requirement of successful spectrum licensees in the auction is to provide support for MVNOs, so Telkom, Vodacom and other successful applicants are also expected to develop MVNO offerings at some point soon.

Until now, only Cell C has offered an MVNO platform, with companies such as First National Bank, Mr Price and Virgin Mobile using the mobile operator’s network to launch their own-branded cellular services.

We expect MVNO subscribers across the country to double over the next five years, with several large players introducing offerings

Rumours began swirling last year that MTN would launch an MVNO platform, with banking group Absa possibly its first client. It’s not known if those discussions have progressed.

“With its extensive national network that covers rural areas, MTN offers MVNO partners a high-quality network experience and opportunity to deliver innovative solutions that reach even more South Africans,” MTN said in a statement on Thursday.

Bespoke projects

“We expect MVNO subscribers across the country to double over the next five years, with several large players introducing offerings. MTN is excited to be an enabler of this further growth path by putting our network capacity to work, as the rapid pace of digital change requires more agile and tailored solutions so that more people can benefit,” said Quintus de Beer, acting executive for managed network services, in the statement.

The new service also opens up an opportunity for MTN to explore specific bespoke projects through strategic approved MVNO partnerships, the company said. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media