MTN takes aim at rival Vodacom with 5G iPhone exclusivity claim - TechCentral

MTN South Africa said on Friday that the 5G capabilities in the new Apple iPhone 12 models will only work on its network for a period of time running into next year.

It implied in a statement that other network operators, including its main rival, Vodacom, won’t be allowed to offer 5G services to iPhone 12 customers during this period. It’s understood that Vodacom’s 5G network hasn’t been “certified” by Apple.

Vodacom said in response that all iPhone 12 devices purchased from the company are “5G ready”. It added that 5G connectivity “will be enabled through a simple software update in due course”, apparently confirming that the process is in Apple’s hands, not Vodacom’s.

MTN will be the only network authorised to enable 5G on the new iPhone 12, from December 2020, into early 2021

“Through rigorous 5G testing with Apple, MTN is proud to announce that, on launch, the Apple iPhone 12 will be enabled for 5G on the MTN network,” it said. “MTN will be the only network authorised to enable 5G on the new iPhone 12, from December 2020, into early 2021.”

The company’s chief technology & information officer, Giovanni Chiarelli, said: “MTN is honoured to be the only mobile network in South Africa enabled to support 5G on the Apple iPhone 12.”

Vodacom took a swipe back at its competitor, saying it was “first to launch a mobile 5G network in South Africa and has been first to launch a number of 5G devices”.

MTN said that it will begin selling the iPhone 12 models on 18 December, in line with statements from Vodacom and Core Group-owned Apple retailer iStore. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media