MTN’s top brass in line for R160-million share windfall

MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita has been awarded conditional shares worth nearly R40-million under the telecommunications group’s long-running performance share plan, the company disclosed on Tuesday.

In a notice to shareholders published on the JSE’s stock exchange news service, MTN said Mupita had been allocated 207 633 shares at R192.50 each — a total value of just under R40-million — as part of awards granted to directors, prescribed officers and company secretaries on 31 March.

The shares are subject to performance conditions and will vest on 10 December 2028. MTN said the vesting date had been accelerated to align with 10 December 2025 — the date on which the awards would normally have been granted.

Mupita’s award was the largest among 14 recipients at MTN Group and its major subsidiaries

Mupita’s award was the largest among 14 recipients at MTN Group and its major subsidiaries. In total, the company awarded shares worth about R160.2-million.

Group senior vice president for markets Ebenezer Asante received the second-largest allocation, at 120 880 shares worth R23.3-million. Group chief financial officer Tsholofelo Molefe was awarded 111 931 shares worth R21.5-million, while MTN South Africa CEO Ferdi Moolman received 104 545 shares worth R20.1-million.

Other senior recipients included MTN executives Yolanda Cuba (R12.1-million) and Paul Norman (R10.8-million), Dineo Molefe (R6.8-million), Scancom Ghana director Sugentharen Perumal (R6.8-million), MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola (R5.5-million), MTN Ghana CEO Stephen Blewett (R4.1-million) and MTN Ghana CFO Antoinette Kwofie (R2.6-million).

Obligations fulfilled

Group company secretary Lucy Mokoka was awarded 12 008 shares worth R2.3-million, MTN Nigeria director Modupe Kadri received shares worth R2.3-million, and MTN South Africa company secretary Mateboho Rantofi was awarded shares worth R1.9-million.

MTN said all award recipients with minimum shareholding requirements had fulfilled their obligations. Toriola and Kadri also receive long-term incentive awards in respect of MTN Nigeria shares in their capacities as executives of the Nigerian subsidiary, separate from the group LTI awards disclosed on Tuesday.

MTN shares closed 0.48% higher at R195.05 on Tuesday. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

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