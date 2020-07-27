MultiChoice adds ESPN channels to DStv - TechCentral

MultiChoice Group is adding two, 24-hour ESPN sports channels to its DStv platform following an agreement with Walt Disney Co. The channels will be launched on DStv on 29 July.

The deal will bring American sports into South Africans’ homes, including the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Baseball (MLB).

The channels will also feature live football from the English Football League (EFL), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie and Major League Soccer (MLS), as well as local sports including the West African Football Union (Wafu) Cup of Nations and featured boxing tournaments and events.

ESPN is the largest sports broadcaster in the US. MultiChoice, through SuperSport, dominates live sports broadcasting in South Africa. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media