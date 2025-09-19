Mustek in strong second-half turnaround, hikes full-year dividend

JSE-listed technology distributor Mustek has delivered an improved bottom line in the year to 30 June 2025, even as group revenue fell sharply in a challenging economic environment.

The company credited disciplined cost control and tighter working capital management for the rebound in profitability. The results marked a significant turnaround from the weak half-year performance to 31 December 2024.

Revenue declined 15% to R7.18-billion, down from R8.45-billion in 2024, amid a weak macro environment and infrastructure constraints.

The board declared a final dividend of 13.75c/share, almost double last year’s 7.5c payout

Despite the revenue erosion, group profit before tax rose to R46.8-million (2024: R40.2-million), with net profit attributable to shareholders climbing to R38.8-million from R21.4-million. Basic earnings per share more than doubled to 71.71c (2024: 37.31c), while headline earnings per share – a measure watched closely by South African investors – increased to 72.73c from 67.13c. Management highlighted reductions in finance costs and improved working capital as key drivers of the earnings rebound.

Operating profit contracted to R179.5-million from R278.5-million, but this was offset by a R66-million swing in net finance costs and improved cash flows. Cash generated from operations surged to R687-million, compared with just R61-million a year earlier, underscoring the benefits of inventory reductions and tighter receivables management.

Novus takeover

The results come as Novus Holdings continues its mandatory offer to Mustek shareholders. Novus and its concert parties now control just under 40% of Mustek’s equity. A joint circular issued in May outlined the offer terms, though final implementation remains subject to a compliance certificate from the Takeover Regulation Panel.

CEO Hein Engelbrecht said Mustek enters the new financial year “with cautious optimism”, pointing to a sharpened cost base, focused portfolio and healthier pipeline. While macroeconomic challenges remain, the company said its strengthened balance sheet and liquidity position provide a solid foundation for continued earnings growth. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

