NEC XON’s new wireless stack keeps Africa’s remote industries online

Across Africa’s ports, mines and energy corridors, the race to modernise operations is being slowed by one persistent obstacle: unreliable connectivity. NEC XON’s new high-performance outdoor wireless solution aims to change that, combining satellite, wireless backhaul (point-to-multipoint wireless and point to point) and long-range Wi-Fi in a seamless, resilient network designed for industries where downtime is not an option.

“Many enterprises in Africa face chronic coverage gaps due to inconsistent LTE and fibre infrastructure, particularly across vast or transient sites. For mining operations, construction projects or logistics terminals, traditional Wi-Fi and terrestrial networks often fall short in range, reliability and cost-efficiency,” explains Willem Wentzel, senior architect at NEC XON.

“NEC XON’s integrated approach bridges these gaps through a layered architecture that combines OneWeb’s low-Earth orbit satellite backhaul, Mimosa’s high-capacity point-to-multipoint wireless and point to point links, and Super Wi-Fi access technology – providing outdoor-grade, long-distance connectivity up to 10 times the range of standard access points.”

Always on, long-range, cost-efficient WANs

The result is an always-on, wide-area network (WAN) capable of sustaining bandwidth-intensive operations in some of the continent’s most remote or rugged environments. From automated container ports and oil pipelines to construction sites and branch banking networks, the system delivers stable, secure connectivity where it has traditionally been hardest to achieve.

Beyond connectivity, NEC XON integrates managed services such as CCTV, analytics, cybersecurity and network operations centre monitoring, ensuring uptime, visibility and security across enterprise and industrial networks.

According to NEC XON, the key differentiator lies in end-to-end integration and proactive management. The solution’s centralised control enables real-time network visibility, predictive maintenance and unified billing, lowering total cost of ownership while improving reliability.

“Industrial operations cannot afford network uncertainty,” says Wentzel, noting that the solution was designed not as a product, but as an enabling ecosystem. “By combining satellite resilience, intelligent backhaul and extended-range Wi-Fi, we are giving African industries the connectivity foundation they need to grow, automate and stay secure.”

Target sectors include ports and logistics, mining, energy, construction, oil and gas and financial services, where uninterrupted connectivity underpins safety, efficiency and digital transformation.

As a systems integrator, NEC XON positions itself “beyond connectivity” – offering not just data links, but integrated safety and reliability for critical infrastructure and enterprise environments.

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global company. The holding company has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security, and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East, and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment business. Discover more at www.nec.africa.