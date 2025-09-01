Nedbank enters South Africa’s mobile market

Nedbank is the latest non-telecommunication brand to enter the mobile market, launching an MVNO – or mobile virtual network operator.

Nedbank Connect has partnered with MTN South Africa to provide the service to its clients and is offering aggressively priced data and voice plans.

The build-your-own plan feature enables custom combinations of data, minutes and SMSes

The MNVO provides month-to-month plans, no contracts, no penalties and a group plan feature that is designed for families, small businesses and other groups of people.

The service uses “established mobile infrastructure to offer its clients both predefined plans and a build-your-own option, allowing them to tailor their mobile usage and spend on their own terms”, Nedbank said in a statement.

“Whether it’s one line or 10, everything is managed digitally – there is no need for paperwork, call centres or branch visits.

“Pricing and plans are also clear and competitive, starting at just R169/month for a package that includes unlimited calls, SMSes and 3GB of data. Larger bundles are also available, with options going up to 20GB,” it said.

Group plans

There’s also the ability for customers to build their own plans, similar to some other MVNO offerings in the market, including Melon Mobile.

“The build-your-own plan feature enables custom combinations of data, minutes and SMSes. All new users receive R100 in free airtime on activation, which they can use however they like,” the bank said.

Under the group plans, users can manage up to 10 Sim cards under a single account. Clients can allocate and monitor usage across all Sims in real time, ensuring visibility and spend control, it added.

“The emphasis on group and family plans is deliberate. The ability to manage multiple Sims under one profile meets a growing demand among households and community groups looking to streamline their connectivity,” Nedbank said.

Nedbank Connect also offers:

Ongoing airtime rewards via its Greenbacks rewards programme, based on usage;

Full eSIM and physical Sim support;

Delivery or in-branch Sim collection;

Digital Sim card registration, activation, top-up and plan management; and

Unlimited calls and SMS on selected preset plans.

Nedbank Connect is available exclusively to Nedbank clients with current or savings accounts. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: