Major airline targets South Africa for IT talent

Airline group Emirates is offering 200 specialised IT roles to South Africans as part of a global recruitment drive.

It said in a statement on Tuesday the jobs covered areas such as software engineering, DevOps, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, IT architecture, product management and digital workplace solutions.

A recruitment session will be held in Johannesburg on 27 September and in Cape Town the next day

We are investing in the technologies of tomorrow and upskilling our employees to stay ahead of the curve

Emirates Group’s executive vice president for IT, Ali Serdar Yakut, said the company is targeting top-tier technical talent to support innovation across its airline and air services businesses.

“We are investing in the technologies of tomorrow and upskilling our employees to stay ahead of the curve. To support this vision, we are keen to attract top talent to be part of our IT workforce,” Yakut said.

A recruitment session will be held in Johannesburg on 27 September and in Cape Town the next day. Candidates will also have the opportunity to engage with IT managers and recruitment leads about job openings, compensation, benefits and career development.

Training

The group’s IT teams support over 40 brands and businesses globally, working on projects such as AI-driven catering optimisation, biometric check-in, self-service bag drop and cargo management systems.

It said training opportunities will include technical courses, e-learning, hackathons and bootcamps, as well as initiatives supporting women in tech and cross-skilling.

Available technologies are cloud services, microservices, application programming interface management, robotics, biometrics, enterprise resource planning systems, and programming languages such as ReactJS, Java, .NET and Python. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: