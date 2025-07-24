Netflix is hiring in South Africa

Netflix has launched an on-the-job training initiative in South Africa aimed at nurturing talent in the country’s television and film production industry.

The US streaming giant said the ScreenCraft Pathway programme has been developed in partnership with the Gauteng Film Commission and the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority. It will be administered by Tshikululu Social Investments with applications opening in August.

“The ScreenCraft Pathway programme is designed to offer emerging creative professionals in South Africa a paid, immersive and hands-on experience through a variety of Netflix production partners. Thirty rising stars will be selected to gain this valuable experience in key below-the-line roles across development, pre-production, production and post-production.

“This new programme builds on lessons from Netflix’s 2024 on-the-job training pilot initiative which supported 13 candidates from the Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“The pilot project highlighted the value of economically empowering career pathways, directly aligning with South Africa’s national goals of job creation, youth employment and skills development. By providing traineeships with vetted local studios, vendors and production companies, Netflix and its partners are expanding learning opportunities to a broader cohort of emerging creatives.”

Trainees for this programme will be selected from various sources, including a public open application via a partner website (not yet launched) as well as nominations from the KZN Tourism and Film Authority and the Gauteng Film Commission. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

