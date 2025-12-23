Netflix launches Afcon football show, hinting at bigger sports ambitions

Netflix has taken a small but significant step into the world of African sports entertainment with the launch of its first-ever daily highlights show for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) football tournament.

While the programme stops well short of live match streaming, it underlines a clear strategic direction: sport is becoming an increasingly important part of Netflix’s long-term content ambitions.

The daily, magazine-style highlights show – running from 22 December to 19 January – offers viewers curated match highlights from the previous day’s games, along with expert analysis, fan reactions, interviews and on-the-ground atmosphere from Morocco, the host nation. Episodes premiere each morning at 8am SAST, positioning the show as a catch-up companion ahead of the day’s fixtures rather than a live alternative to traditional broadcasters.

Hosted by Robert Marawa and Minnie Dlamini, with football analysis from Melissa Reddy, the show is produced by Alto Prod and is available with English audio plus English and French subtitles – a nod to Afcon’s pan-African audience.

On the surface, this is not a rights play. Netflix is not streaming matches live, nor is it challenging established sports broadcasters for appointment viewing. Instead, it is experimenting at the edges: packaging sport as entertainment, storytelling and analysis rather than as real-time competition. That approach is consistent with Netflix’s global sports strategy to date.

Internationally, Netflix has built a strong reputation through sports documentaries and behind-the-scenes series such as Drive to Survive (Formula 1), Full Swing (golf) and Break Point (tennis). More recently, it has tested live sports-adjacent events, including exhibition boxing and celebrity-driven spectacles, but has remained cautious about the economics and complexity of premium live sports rights.

The Afcon highlights show fits neatly into this playbook. It allows Netflix to engage sports fans without the eye-watering costs, infrastructure demands and regulatory headaches that come with live broadcasting. It also gives the platform valuable insight into viewer appetite for football-related content in African markets – data that could inform future decisions.

Africa is one of the few major regions where sports broadcasting rights are still relatively fragmented and, in some cases, undervalued compared with Europe and North America. Football, especially continental and domestic competitions, commands huge audiences, but pay-TV penetration remains uneven and price sensitivity is high. For a global streamer with deep pockets, sophisticated recommendation algorithms and growing advertising ambitions, Africa could represent a compelling long-term opportunity.

It also reflects a broader shift in how streaming platforms think about sport. Rather than replacing traditional broadcasters overnight, they are probing the ecosystem – highlights, documentaries and ancillary content – to see where they can add value and build audience habits. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media