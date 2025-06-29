New digital radio trial to kick off in South Africa

Johannesburg residents will soon be able to pick up digital radio broadcasts using a promising next-generation broadcast technology called DRM, or Digital Radio Mondiale.

The test broadcasts, a licence for which is expected imminently from communications regulator Icasa, will see three radio stations – including Joburg’s popular music station Hot 102.7FM – take to the air using the new broadcasting technology that could eventually compete with analogue FM broadcasts for South African listeners’ attention.

All that those interested in picking up the broadcasts will need is a DRM receiver, and these are available inexpensively online – they include traditional radios as well as dongles that connect to computers or even smartphones.

DRM and DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) are competing standards that are vying for the attention of policymakers, regulators and broadcasters around the world, with DAB gaining an early edge in developed markets, especially in Europe, and DRM enjoying strong early adoption in emerging economies, including India and Indonesia. South Africa has not sided in favour of one standard over the other.

The transmitter for the new DRM trial is hosted at a high site in Northcliff in Joburg, from where it will provide coverage across a large part of South Africa’s biggest city.

TechCentral visited the site last week at the invitation of two of its principal backers: broadcasting industry veteran Aldred Dreyer and Russel Jones, head of signal distribution specialist BluLemon, both of whom hope DRM will eventually become the de facto standard for digital radio broadcasting in South Africa.

Guard bands

The trial is being led by the DRM South Africa Group, an organisation chaired by Dreyer that’s spearheading the development, roll-out and promotion of DRM radio in the country.

Jones told TechCentral that there is considerable pent-up demand from both existing radio broadcasters and those keen to enter the industry that haven’t been able to do so due a lack of licences available in the analogue FM band.

The test DRM broadcasts will use the same frequency band as FM radio stations, but will take advantage of the “guard bands” between these analogue stations. Because the technology is digital, it uses a small fraction of the spectrum required by FM broadcasts and can coexist in the same band (87.5-108MHz). It can also utilise medium wave (525-1 605kHz; AM) and shortwave (3-30MHz) bands, and even some spectrum that’s reserved for digital terrestrial television.

The launch of digital radio in South Africa has been slow in coming. Various trials have been run over the past decade or more, but Jones and Dreyer believe the technology is getting closer to being ready for commercial deployment here.

One of the big advantages of digital radio – be it DRM or DAB – is that it doesn’t pick up atmospheric interference, a major problem with medium-wave and shortwave broadcasts. It either offers crystal-clear audio or it’s simply not available.

Though medium-wave (or AM) radio is barely used in South Africa anymore, many people will remember tuning into the AM band to listen to Radio 702 and Capital 604, a now-legendary radio station that started broadcasting in December 1979 from Port St Johns (in the then-nominally independent homeland of the Transkei at the height of apartheid). For years, Capital Radio provided the only independent radio news to listeners in KwaZulu-Natal (then Natal) and further afield, including the old Transvaal, in an era when the SABC had a virtual monopoly over the airwaves.

The DRM pilot will test several technologies, including integrating DRM radio receivers with smartphones over Wi-Fi. It will also test DRM’s emergency warning functionality, designed to alert radio listeners of a disaster, like an earthquake or riot.

Apart from Hot 102.7FM, the other two radio stations joining the DRM pilot are Radio Pulpit, which is aimed at the Christian community, and WiTaxi FM, for consumption in commuter taxis and part of a trial to distribute digital radio over Wi-Fi.

The test frequency, for TechCentral readers interested in tuning in once Icasa has issued the licence (expected in the coming weeks), is 91.25MHz.

The DRM South Africa Group is also in talks with Naamsa – the motoring industry body also known as The Automotive Business Council – about introducing DRM receivers in new vehicles manufactured and sold in South Africa.

“Naamsa is fully aware of the developments. In India, there are already seven million cars with DRM receivers built into vehicles,” said Dreyer.

Available online

He said South Africa needs to get commercial digital radio broadcasts on air soon to ensure that uptake begins and the country is not left behind.

Receivers are already available online, though availability in local stores – both physical and e-commerce outlets – remains limited for now.

Dreyer said Icasa issued regulations on digital sound broadcasting in 2021 but has yet to issue an invitation to apply to interested broadcasters. “There is no word yet on when the ITA will be issued,” he said. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

