Online sales at Woolworths jump to 6.6% of total

Woolworths has reported strong growth in online sales in both its food and fashion, beauty & home categories, though headline earnings have come under pressure.
Full-year headline earnings in the 52 weeks to 29 June 2025, published on Wednesday, fell 23.9% due to a weaker-than-expected performance at its Country Road Group subsidiary in Australia.
This was offset by a better performance in its core South African operations, including through its Woolies Dash on-demand grocery delivery platform, despite a “subdued” consumer environment a “constrained macro backdrop”.
“Woolworths South Africa delivered strong turnover and concession sales growth of 9.4% for the period, and 9.8% for the second half, supporting adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation growth of 6.8% for the full year, and 10.9% growth in the second half,” it said in notes accompanying the financial results.
Woolies Dash delivered “strong sales growth” of 41.6%, with overall online sales increasing by 32.9% and contributing 6.6% to total food segment sales, it said.
In the fashion, beauty & home (FBH) segment, online sales growth also made up 6% of sales, growing by 22.8% compared to the same period last year. FBH turnover and concession sales increased by 4.7% and 5.1% on a comparable-store basis, respectively. Second-half sales growth was 7% through improved product availability.
Rocky Country Road
Woolworths said Country Road Group (CRG) performed poorly amid a major restructuring following its separation from David Jones. The restructuring was aimed at reconfiguring CRG’s operating model and resetting its “structural economics” as a standalone business.
“This transformation was undertaken in an accelerated timeframe and within a particularly unconducive macro backdrop, whereby sustained pressure from high interest rates and living costs continued to impact consumer footfall and spend,” it said.
“Within this context, and the resultant impact of short-term business disruption, sales declined by 5.4% for the period and by 6.8% on a comparable-store basis.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media
