Sixty60 growth still outpacing Pick n Pay’s asap!

Growth at Checkers Sixty60 continues to outpace rival Pick n Pay’s asap! in the online grocery delivery space.

According to a trading statement by Checkers parent Shoprite Holdings on Tuesday, online sales through Sixty60 rose 48% year on year in the 52 weeks to 29 June 2025.

Pick n Pay also released a trading statement on Tuesday and, in the 17 weeks to 29 June 2025, sales through asap! rose at a slower 33% year on year.

Supermarkets RSA, extended its unbroken market share gains to a fifth consecutive year

Shoprite said expanding its physical footprint and the stores from which its online services are fulfilled is key to driving its omnichannel strategy.

“The group’s core business, Supermarkets RSA, achieved sales growth of 9.5%, extending its unbroken market share gains to now its fifth consecutive year. As a segment it contributes 84.5% to group sales,” Shoprite said in the statement.

“We continue to expand our footprint as part of our omnichannel growth strategy designed to extend our reach in adjacent categories where we are currently underrepresented.”

Shoprite Group grew total revenue by 8.9% year on year to R252-billion for the 52-week reporting period.

Pingo deal

Part of Shoprite’s quest for dominance in the online grocery space was its recent acquisition of last-mile logistics provider Pingo. Shoprite took over the 50% portion of Pingo it did not already own in October 2024, allowing the retailer to streamline its e-commerce operations.

“Following the acquisition during the first half of the remaining 50% share capital of Pingo, the group assumed responsibility for both sale of merchandise and delivery to clients. As a result, this delivery income and the Xtra Savings Plus subscription income earned, together with the related delivery expenses incurred subsequent to the acquisition, are classified as part of sale of merchandise and cost of sales respectively,” said Shoprite.

Pick n Pay, on the other hand, supplements sales from its own platform, asap! – which has a mobile app as well as a web interface – with sales through the Mr D app, which is owned by e-commerce giant Takealot Group.

Asap! was overhauled in May, adding functionality to give customers larger basket sizes, more product choice and enhanced accessibility features using AI. A revamp of the asap! website for desktop users followed in June.

At group level, Pick n Pay’s efforts at a turnaround appear to be paying off, with Pick n Pay South Africa sales up 3.6% year on year. Turnaround efforts have included a partnership with First National Bank’s eBucks rewards programme. eBucks was previously partnered with Checkers.

Neither company discloses the rand value of its online sales. In March, Checkers revealed it had increased the number of stores supporting Sixty60 from 505 to 601. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

