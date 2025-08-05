Naspers South Africa CEO sells R240-million in shares

Naspers South Africa CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa has sold R240-million worth of shares in the company. She sold the shares “to cover taxes and other expenses”, according to a Naspers statement issued via the JSE on Monday.

“Mahanyele-Dabengwa disposed of 42 305 Naspers N ordinary shares to cover taxes and other related costs on-market and took delivery of the remaining 9 999 Naspers N ordinary shares,” said Naspers.

According to the statement, the shares sold relate to :

13 281 Naspers share options, awarded on 21 September 2020 with a base cost of R2 827.88/share and fully vested between 21 September 2021 and 21 September 2024;

11 237 Naspers share options awarded on 21 June 2021 with a base cost of R3 040/share vested between 21 June 2022 and 21 June 2025;

21 252 Naspers share options awarded on 27 June 2022 with a base cost of R2 348.69/share vested between 27 June 2023 and 27 June 2025; and

6 534 Naspers share options, awarded on 27 June 2023 with a base cost of R3 261.28/share vested between 27 June 2024 and 27 June 2025.

The volume weighted average price per share was R5 663.84. Naspers shares were trading 0.14% lower than the previous day’s close in mid-morning trading on Tuesday at R5 567.58/share. The shares have more than doubled in the past three years. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: