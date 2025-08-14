TCS | Pick n Pay’s Enrico Ferigolli on building asap! and taking on Shoprite

Although Shoprite Group stole a march on many of South Africa’s retailers in on-demand online grocery delivery during the Covid-19 lockdowns, Pick n Pay has a clear plan to make up lost ground and compete aggressively for market share.
Enrico Ferigolli, who co-founded the liquor delivery app Bottles – which was later acquired by Pick n Pay to form the basis of its online shopping push with asap! – joins the TechCentral Show to unpack the journey Pick n Pay is on, and how the e-commerce market is likely to develop in the coming years.
Ferigolli tells TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about:
- Why and how technology has become fundamental to modern retail;
- The launch of Bottles and what led to the Pick n Pay acquisition;
- The dynamics of on-demand delivery and what it takes to be a successful player;
- How Pick n Pay is working to convince people to try asap! for their grocery needs;
- The role of AI (and AI agents) in future omnichannel retail environments;
- How online shopping is likely to change the way Pick n Pay designs its physical stores;
- Pick n Pay’s relationship with Takealot Group, and where that alliance is headed;
- Pick n Pay’s plans to expand into townships and other underserved markets with on-demand deliveries; and
- The threat posed by international e-commerce companies that don’t have a presence in South Africa but which ship goods to local consumers.
It’s a great interview about the future of e-commerce in South Africa – be sure not to miss it!
Listen to this episode of the TechCentral Show
Subscribe for free
To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:
Show Platform
TCS YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
TCS Legends YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
TCS+ YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
Meet the CIO YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
Watts & Wheels YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
|Show
|Platform
|TCS
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|TCS Legends
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|TCS+
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|Meet the CIO
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|Watts & Wheels
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.