Parliament short-lists candidates for Icasa council - TechCentral

A parliamentary portfolio committee has short-listed eight names to send to acting communications minister Jackson Mthembu for appointment to the powerful decision-making council of communications regulator Icasa.

The communications portfolio committee has recommended that the national assembly approves the eight names. Once approved, Mthembu must then select five of the names to fill vacancies on the council.

The eight names, in recommended order of priority, are: 1) Keabetswe Modimoeng (the existing acting chairman), 2) Yolisa Kedama, 3) Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews, 4) Peter Zimri, 5) Luthando Mkutumela, 6) Charley Lewis, 7) Amanda Cuba and 8) Sandisiwe Ncemane.

Modimoeng has served as acting chairman since the axing of his predecessor Rubben Mohlaloga, who was convicted of fraud.

The appointments come at a crucial time for the regulator, which is in the middle of various important projects, not least of which is the planned licensing by auction by the end of the year of high-demand spectrum to mobile operators for the expansion and roll-out of 4G and 5G infrastructure. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media