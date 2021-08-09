 Photos: 'Extensive damage' at Medupi after massive explosion - TechCentral
THE BEST IN TECH

Energy

Photos: ‘Extensive damage’ at Medupi after massive explosion

By No Comments

A photo showing damage at Medupi Unit 4 following a large explosion on Sunday night. Image: Chris Yelland/Twitter

Eskom has suspended several employees after an explosion at Unit 4 at the Medupi power station caused what the utility has described as “extensive damage” to the facility.

“The incident occurred during the activity to displace hydrogen with carbon dioxide and air respectively, for the purposes of finding an external leak,” Eskom said in a statement on Monday evening.

Following a preliminary investigation, Eskom said it appeared that “while performing this activity, air was introduced into the generator at a point where hydrogen was still present at sufficient quantities to create an explosive mixture, which ignited and resulted in the explosion”.

Energy expert Chris Yelland posted pictures on Twitter showing the damage to Medupu Unit 4.

“It also appears that there was a deviation from the procedure for carrying out this activity. As such, Eskom has undertaken to place those employees who were responsible to manage and execute this work under precautionary suspension…”

Eskom said earlier on Monday that Unit 4 at Medupi, which had been offline since Friday, had experienced an explosion that had also tripped Unit 5. The explosion occurred at 10.50pm on Sunday night.

Image: Chris Yelland/Twitter

“No injuries have been reported and all employees and contractors have been accounted for. Emergency services attended to seven colleagues requiring treatment for shock,” it said.  — © 2021 NewsCentral Media

Related Posts

© 2009 – 2021 NewsCentral Media