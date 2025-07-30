The real cost of private schooling in South Africa is not what you think

Private education in South Africa has long been seen as the golden ticket to success. But behind the polished uniforms and picturesque campuses lies a growing sense of dissatisfaction, and not just about the rising fees.

The real cost of traditional private schooling isn’t measured in rands alone. It’s measured in missed opportunities, inflexible systems and learners stuck in a model that no longer serves the world they’re entering.

Why more families are walking away

While school fees at top-tier institutions are pushing past R150 000/year, parents are beginning to ask deeper questions:

Is my child learning the skills that matter?

Does this system adapt to their pace and passions?

Are we paying for tradition or transformation?

From entrepreneurs to expat families, a growing segment is opting out of the old model altogether. And they’re not settling for less; they’re demanding more.

The rise of comprehensive online schooling

Online education used to be an emergency solution. Today, it’s a competitive advantage.

Schools like CambriLearn have transformed what it means to homeschool, offering a full-service online school experience that matches (and often surpasses) the quality of top brick-and-mortar schools, at a fraction of the cost.

We’re not talking about YouTube videos and PDF worksheets. CambriLearn offers:

Live teacher-led lessons

One-on-one support

Interactive assessments

Globally recognised curricula (US, British and South African Caps)

Flexible learning paths tailored to your child’s pace and goals

It’s school, reimagined for how the world actually works.

More pathways, not fewer

One of the biggest myths about online schooling is that it limits future options. The reality? CambriLearn offers more pathways to university than most traditional schools do.

Whether your child is working toward the US high school diploma, International GCSEs and A Levels, or the South African Caps curriculum, CambriLearn is fully accredited and internationally recognised.

Yes, even South African universities accept the US high school diploma (with exemption). The flexibility of the system allows learners to pursue passion projects, early internships or high-performance sports alongside their studies.

So, what’s the catch?

That’s the question most parents ask, until they see it for themselves. Which is why CambriLearn is opening its virtual doors this month.

Inside the CambriLearn Experience

Whether you’re looking for more flexibility, stronger support, or just something that finally fits your family, this free, live session is for you.

Date: 21 August 2025

Format: Live online

Bonus: Attendees receive 5% off 2025/2026 enrolments

What you’ll see

Curriculum options that grow with your child: From Caps to British to US, we’ll show you how our accredited tracks adapt to your goals.

From Caps to British to US, we’ll show you how our accredited tracks adapt to your goals. A look inside the platform: Live lessons, feedback, support, dashboards – see how everything works.

Live lessons, feedback, support, dashboards – see how everything works. Real stories from real families: No actors, just parents and students sharing their journeys.

No actors, just parents and students sharing their journeys. Live Q&A: Ask anything. No scripts. No jargon.

The bottom line

Private schooling in South Africa is becoming increasingly expensive, but not necessarily of higher quality. CambriLearn is offering something different: a full-service school experience with global credentials, individualised support and pricing that makes sense.

It’s not a compromise. It’s a smarter choice.

Read more articles by CambriLearn on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: