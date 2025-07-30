TCS | Britehouse MBO: Graham Parker on what’s next for software firm

The recent management buyout of Britehouse from NTT Data – previously Dimension Data – has put the software development house on a new trajectory.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show, Duncan McLeod chats to Britehouse executive chairman Graham Parker about the MBO of Britehouse Mobility and what it means for the future of the business.

Dimension Data acquired the 60% of Britehouse it didn’t already own in a 2015 transaction, buying out shareholders that included Remgro and Convergence Partners. The IT group had held a 40% stake since 2007 before buying out other shareholders eight years later.

“Britehouse is embarking on a new era of innovation and independence following a management buyout transaction that effectively acquired the business from NTT Data,” a statement said. “The acquisition from NTT Data marks a pivotal moment in Britehouse’s journey.”

Following the deal, Britehouse Mobility will operate as a fully independent company. The Britehouse brand will cease to exist inside NTT Data, but the latter will retain the enterprise applications business, with specific focus on SAP and Microsoft.

“After several successful years of operating as part of the global NTT Data group, Britehouse is excited to return to its roots as an independent, South African-led business,” said Parker at the time the transaction was announced.

Parker shared details with the TechCentral Show about:

His history with Dimension Data and Britehouse;

The story of Britehouse; and

What the business looks like today, and management’s plans for further growth.

