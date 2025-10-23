Proactive MDR: safeguard your business with Vox and Sophos

In South Africa, we are unfortunately used to home invasions and certainly there is evidence that the presence of a security company can go a long way towards keeping homes, businesses and neighbourhoods safer.

What about the online version of a break-in – how do you protect your business?

Hackers are constantly putting out feelers for companies that don’t have adequate safety and security measures to protect themselves. Some organisations try to take care of their cybersecurity themselves, which can be a bit like a homeowner relying solely on an electric fence: it might offer some protection, but is definitely not infallible all the time.

Think of it as being like a cyber version of a security service for your company – always on guard for you

Cybercriminals – like their real-world counterparts – choose targets with a simple goal of maximising their reward while minimising their risks. As a case in point: 88% of ransomware attacks on organisations occur outside normal business hours.

So, why not call in the experts and get a managed detection and response (MDR) service for your business? Think of it as being like a cyber version of a security service for your company – always on guard for you and ready to act around the clock.

Expert-led, 24/7 MDR service

Vox has partnered with global cybersecurity experts, Sophos, to offer advanced protection solutions, including MDR services.

Powered by its global threat intelligence team, Sophos provides cloud-native, AI-enhanced security to protect organisations of all sizes from modern cyber threats like ransomware, phishing and malware.

Sophos MDR is a comprehensive security-as-a-service solution that provides continuous, expert-led protection against today’s advanced cyberthreats. It’s designed for organisations of all sizes and is an ideal choice for businesses lacking in-house security resources, or those needing to enhance their existing capabilities.

Sophos MDR service gives your business a dedicated, professional team that proactively hunts for and neutralises threats, around the clock. In addition, Sophos MDR seamlessly integrates with over 350 of your existing third-party security tools. This unique approach allows you to realise significant cost savings while maximising the return on your existing technology investments.

By combining human expertise with advanced AI, Sophos MDR from Vox detects and responds to sophisticated attacks that technology alone might miss. Ultimately, Sophos MDR provides comprehensive, round-the-clock protection without the immense complexity or expense of building your own in-house security operations centre.

MDR benefits

Sophos MDR from Vox includes the following benefits: round-the-clock threat monitoring, where continuous protection against attacks, even outside business hours, reduces risk; expert-led threat hunting in which people are involved in proactively uncovering and eliminating evasive threats that tools can miss; and full-scale incident response and root cause analysis, including recommendations to prevent recurrence.

In addition, Sophos MDR from Vox also provides flexible response modes, with which you decide how the MDR team operates, at the level that suits your organisation, and compatibility with third-party tools that integrate with your existing security stack, eliminating the need to “rip and replace”.

As a final sweetener and proof of confidence in its solution, Sophos provides a breach protection warranty, offering your business financial protection against the costs associated with a breach.

The message is clear: no one is safe from being a target and there are times when the best-case scenario to protect your valuable business assets and data is to call in the experts.

Your business deserves the best possible protection. Enjoy optimised performance and keep your organisation running safely without the threat of cyberattacks with Vox and Sophos – contact us for more information.