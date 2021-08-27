Protecting unstructured data doesn’t have to be a nightmare

By 2025, global data creation is projected to grow to more than 180 zettabytes, according to Statista.

This growth does not always happen within neat boundaries, nor within systems of record – rather, unstructured formats make up much of the critical business data driving the economy.

This poses massive risks to businesses from both malicious sources and innocent employees.

Praven Pillay, MD of Maxtec, and Kfir Kimhi, co-founder and CEO of ITsMine, join the TechCentral podcast to discuss challenges faced by business and the associated risks, and the solutions to them. (Watch or listen to the podcast discussion below.)

ITsMine is an Israeli company offering is a multidimensional data loss prevention (DLP) tool that is easy to install, simple to manage and powerful in its operational focus.

Kimhi explains that the DLP focus is now everyone’s challenge, and can have significant impact on any organisation, but the solutions do not have to be overly complicated nor expensive to deploy.

“Within one day, we can have a working solution in a customer’s environment,” says Kimhi.

Join us to learn how this can be achieved, as well as hear about an exciting offer from Maxtec to coincide with its ITsMine South Africa launch.

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.