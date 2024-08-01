Operations ‘not impacted’ as protest action hits Tarsus

Protest action at technology distributor Tarsus is not impacting the company’s ability to serve its clients, it said on Thursday.

TechCentral was alerted to the industrial action at Tarsus Distribution’s head office in Johannesburg, which began earlier this week.

A “select number of employees” are picketing outside the company’s head office in Waterfall, near Midrand, said MD Gary Pickford.

The workers, said Pickford, are represented by a trade union that is unrecognised by Tarsus. It’s understood they have been picketing since Tuesday. It was not immediately clear what their demands are or how many workers are involved in the action.

“Tarsus Distribution acknowledges our employees’ right to picket. We have implemented our contingency plan to minimise the impact,” Pickford said.

“The proposed strike action has not impacted our operations and service delivery agreements.”

Tarsus Distribution is owned by Tarsus Technology Group, which in turn is owned by the unlisted Alviva Holdings — also the parent of distributors Axiz and Pinnacle.

Footprint

According to its website, Tarsus is the longest-established IT distributor in South Africa. Its head office is in Gauteng with “virtual teams” that serve clients in the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Free State.

Tarsus has also extended its footprint into Africa with branches in Botswana and Namibia, and has a focused sales team that serves the other territories in Africa from the South African head office in Johannesburg. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

