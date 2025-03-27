The R55-billion plan to rescue South Africa’s cities

South Africa, with the help of the World Bank, has a US$3-billion (R55-billion) plan to reverse the decline in services and infrastructure in eight of its biggest cities.

It will use a $1-billion loan from the World Bank, coupled with $2-billion of government money, to finance grants for cities including Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town that meet targets in providing water, sanitation, electricity and solid-waste processing under a new government programme.

The initiative “consists of a new, targeted performance-based fiscal transfer” to the municipalities, the World Bank said in a response to a query. It will “support reforms in the trading services” cities charge residents for, it added.

The metros are facing a crisis in the provision of services, marked by declining safety, reliability and accessibility

The government is setting up the Metro Services Trading Programme as it faces increasing pressure from citizens to improve services amid recurrent breakdowns of urban power-transmission grids, regular water outages and lax collection of refuse. In elections last year, the ANC lost its outright majority for the first time since the advent of democracy in 1994 partly because of anger over poor service delivery.

“South Africa’s metros are facing a crisis in the provision of basic services, marked by declining safety, reliability and accessibility,” the World Bank said in documents about the programme. “Urgent action is needed to reverse the collapse of urban services.”

The programme focuses on cities where 22 million people, or more than a third of the country’s population, live across an area of almost 30 000sq m. That’s almost 20 times the size of London.

Incentives

While South Africa’s government currently allocates money to municipalities for investments in infrastructure, there is no incentive based on results.

The programme “will involve a combination of grant reforms together with the provision of conditional financial incentives that encourage municipalities to aggressively target the challenges affecting service delivery”, the World Bank said.

National treasury didn’t respond to a request for comment. Treasury mentioned plans for incentive-based programme without giving details of requirements, targets or funding in its budget statement earlier this month.

The money provided would be in addition to about $6-billion sourced from revenue collected by the metropolitan areas and their borrowing making for a $9-billion government programme, the World Bank said.

The focus will be on improving services, reducing water and electricity losses, and collecting more revenue.

Other municipalities that fall under the programme house the cities, or metropolitan areas, of Bloemfontein, Pretoria, East London, Gqeberha and Ekurhuleni. — (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

