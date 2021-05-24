Ricoh South Africa is transforming to a digital services company - TechCentral

Ricoh South Africa is enhancing its transformation into a digital services organisation by restructuring to align with the company’s Europe, Middle East & Africa (Emea) digital evolution strategy.

The organisation is looking to take on leaders and skilled people in key roles to connect its digital services with all customer segments and integrate digital services delivery with Ricoh Emea.

“While print remains at our core, and we will continue to invest in it, our customers are looking to drive innovation around digital workflows that support their transformation journeys. Our transformation reflects their desires for IT services that help them to enhance productivity, develop efficiencies, and hone their competitive advantage through enhanced employee and customer experiences,” say Jacques van Wyk, CEO of Ricoh South Africa.

Ricoh Emea embarked on its digital transformation journey some time ago and Ricoh South Africa is among its operations leading that success across the region. The South African business has delivered solutions to local organisations since early in the 20th century and is now embracing the future of work to help customers succeed in a changing world.

“This will align our people more closely with our Emea teams, which will enhance borderless customer experiences. That is a key element in delivering enterprise-grade digital services to multinationals,” says van Wyk.

Talent wanted

Ricoh South Africa wants to invest in new talent that includes a national global account sales manager to support the multinational customer service delivery in South Africa. An enterprise sales manager will care for the enterprise market, a commercial director for Gauteng will support the national operations, and global, enterprise and commercial sales consultants will brace the three respective areas.

“We put our people at the heart of our strategy so they can put customers first,” says van Wyk. “By amplifying our capabilities with these key appointments, we are among the leading Ricoh Emea businesses to connect customer operations with frontline experiences via improved workflows and deliver digital print solutions that maximise value for print organisations.”

Ricoh South Africa will broaden its internal capabilities with business partners who strengthen its digital services delivery. “We have always recognised the crucial importance of regional business partners,” says van Wyk. “Our partners have been invaluable teammates for decades and they are significant allies in our transformation journey going forward.”