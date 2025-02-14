Major SA pharmaceuticals company taking its fleet electric

South Africa’s United Pharmaceutical Distributors (UPD) launched 42 electric delivery vans with solar-powered refrigeration from start-up Everlectric on Thursday, beginning its transition to an electric fleet.

Local start-ups are racing to offer such vehicles for local deliveries as retailers aim to achieve environmental, social and corporate governance and emissions-reduction targets.

UPD, owned by the country’s largest retail pharmacy group Clicks, will roll out the fleet of 42 Maxus eDeliver 3 panel vans in Gauteng and the Western Cape, said Trevor McCoy, managing executive of UPD. An additional 36 vans are earmarked for Gauteng later in the year, he added.

Next year, the roll-out will include Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) and Durban. UPD has a fleet of 100 independently owned vehicles across the country and plans to convert all its diesel-powered vehicles into electric-powered vehicles, McCoy said.

“As a leading pharmaceutical wholesaler in the country, it is our responsibility and contribution to make sure that we deliver healthcare efficiently and sustainably to our customers,” McCoy said.

The vans, manufactured by China’s SAIC, are imported by Everlectric, which builds the refrigeration boxes locally to supply to UPD’s independent drivers. Lender Investec is providing financing to the drivers.

The vehicles are expected to cut about a ton of carbon dioxide per month each, with the entire fleet projected to save 2.4 million litres of diesel and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 6.3 million kilograms over its lifespan, UPD said. — (c) 2025 Reuters

