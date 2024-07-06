SABC withdraws from SuperSport rugby deal

The SABC will no longer broadcast the upcoming rugby test matches between the Springboks and Ireland on 6 and 13 July. The announcement follows legal action by Openview owner eMedia earlier this week.

In separate statements last weekend, the SABC and MultiChoice announced that last Saturday’s T20 Cricket World Cup final, as well as two upcoming rugby test matches between the Springboks and Ireland on 6 and 13 July, would be broadcast on SABC platforms.

However, the agreement restricted the SABC from airing the matches on its channels that are carried on eMedia’s platforms – notably free-to-air satellite platform Openview.

The SABC was also restricted from streaming the matches on SABC Plus, its fast-growing streaming platform

But an April ruling by the Competition Tribunal prohibited such agreements between the two broadcasters for a period of six months (or until the Competition Commission makes a determination over an earlier complaint by eMedia in this matter).

eMedia this week filed papers at the competition appeal court to enforce the April order.

“The recent urgent litigation at the competition appeal court over the broadcast rights to the test matches necessitated the SABC review its decision to continue with the sublicense agreement concluded with MultiChoice,” the SABC said in a statement late on Friday evening.

‘Regrettable’

According to the statement, all six inbound Springbok test matches – including the two originally scheduled for video broadcast on SABC 2 – will be broadcast on SABC radio stations including Motsweding FM, Lesedi FM, Thobela FM, Ukhozi FM, Umhlobo Wenene FM, Ligwalagwala FM, Ikwekwezi FM, Munghana Lonene FM, Phalaphala FM, RSG and Radio 2000.

“The SABC will always strive to achieve its sports broadcast mandate without compromising its commercial objectives,” it said.

In a separate statement, MultiChoice said it “noted” the public broadcaster’s decision to “terminate the sublicensing agreement signed with SuperSport, which would have allowed it to broadcast the Springbok test matches against Ireland, starting tomorrow at Loftus Versfeld”.

“While the public broadcaster’s decision is regrettable, MultiChoice fully respects and accepts the decision. MultiChoice will continue engaging with the SABC in seeking a working relationship that would benefit both viewers and sports bodies.” — © 2024 NewsCentral Media