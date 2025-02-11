Sam Altman fires back at Elon Musk: ‘OpenAI is not for sale’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company is “not for sale” and Elon Musk is probably trying to delay its progress with an unsolicited bid for the artificial intelligence pioneer.

“I think he is probably just trying to slow us down. He obviously is a competitor,” Altman said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday on the sidelines of an AI summit in Paris.

“I wish he would just compete by building a better product, but I think there’s been a lot of tactics, many, many lawsuits, all sorts of other crazy stuff, now this.”

There’s been long-held animosity between Musk and Altman, centred on Musk’s concern that OpenAI is moving away from its not-for-profit founding principles.

‘Insecurity’

Altman previously rejected a surprise US$97.4-billion offer from a Musk-led group with a joke: “No thank you, but we will buy Twitter for $9.74-billion if you want.”

The founder also chided Musk in the interview, saying his “whole life is probably from a position of insecurity”.

Altman added that the OpenAI board is looking at a range of options for the business in the future. But selling the AI operations is not on the table. “OpenAI is not for sale. The OpenAI mission is not for sale.” — (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

