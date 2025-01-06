Samsung adds AI to world’s top-selling TV line-up

Samsung Electronics is expanding its artificial intelligence push with a new suite of enhancements for its premium TV line-up under the branding of Vision AI.

The company’s AI-powered screens will be able to search online for information about what’s being displayed — such as identifying an actor or product — translate in real time and generate personalised background images, it said in a statement from CES in Las Vegas on Sunday.

A built-in AI processor on the top TV models will also analyse content, boost colours and contrast, and optimise audio.

“Samsung sees TVs not as one-directional devices for passive consumption but as interactive, intelligent partners that adapt to your needs,” SW Yong, head of the company’s visual display business, said in the statement.

The South Korean company, which has been the world’s biggest TV seller for close to two decades, said it’ll also collaborate with Microsoft and Google as it expands its Vision AI suite with additional capabilities from partners. — (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP

