Stay warm this winter with Samsung’s energy-efficient air conditioners

When we think of air conditioners, we often associate them with the sweltering summer heat and the need to cool down. But what if your air conditioner could do more than just battle the summer heat? The winter season is upon us, and with Samsung’s innovative technology air conditioners, staying cosy, comfortable and warm is not only possible, it’s also energy efficient and smart.

Samsung air conditioners are designed to provide year-round comfort, making them a valuable investment for every season. Let’s explore how these advanced appliances can transform your winter experience.

Warmth that wraps around you

Gone are the days of uneven heating or cold corners in your home. Samsung’s WindFree air conditioners have a large fan, wide inlet and wide blades to assist with wide distribution of air. This powerful combination ensures warm air in your space, creating a consistent and cosy environment even on the coldest days.

Energy efficiency that pays off

Keeping warm in winter often comes with the concern of rising energy bills. That’s where Samsung’s digital inverter technology makes a difference. Once your desired room temperature is reached, the system automatically slows down, using just enough energy to maintain that level of warmth. This translates to significant energy savings – so you can stay warm without the worry.

Smart heating at your fingertips

With the SmartThings App, Samsung puts the control right in your hand, literally. Whether you’re out running errands or tucked in bed, you can monitor and adjust your air conditioner’s settings remotely. You can also check energy usage, schedule heating times or tweak the temperature for when you’re on your way home. It’s smart, convenient, and designed for today’s connected lifestyle.

Sleep better, wake up refreshed

A good night’s sleep is essential, Samsung’s Good Sleep mode assists with this, ensuring your room stays at the optimal temperature throughout the night. By automatically managing the climate to match different stages of your sleep cycle, it helps you rest more deeply and wake up feeling refreshed.

Choose the right model for your home

Wall-mount Non Inverter AC AR3000: Cool a whole room rapidly and effectively. Fast Cooling mode operates with fast fan speed, before slowing down. So it takes a shorter time to cool or heat up to reach the desired temperature. It’s ideal for immediate relief from the heat or cold outside.

Cool a whole room rapidly and effectively. Fast Cooling mode operates with fast fan speed, before slowing down. So it takes a shorter time to cool or heat up to reach the desired temperature. It’s ideal for immediate relief from the heat or cold outside. AR4500 with Digital Inverter: Save money every day with digital inverter technology. It maintains the desired temperature without frequently turning off and on, so there’s less fluctuation. And it uses strong magnets and a Muffler, so it is quieter, lasts much longer and reduces energy consumption.

Save money every day with digital inverter technology. It maintains the desired temperature without frequently turning off and on, so there’s less fluctuation. And it uses strong magnets and a Muffler, so it is quieter, lasts much longer and reduces energy consumption. AR6500 Wall-mount AC with WindFree and AI technology : Stay comfortable cool with WindFree Cooling. It gently and quietly disperses air through 23 000 micro air holes, so there is no unpleasant feeling of cold wind on your skin.

Stay comfortable cool with WindFree Cooling. It gently and quietly disperses air through 23 000 micro air holes, so there is no unpleasant feeling of cold wind on your skin. Wind-Free AR8500T Wall-mount AC with WindFree : Save money every day with energy-efficient WindFree Cooling. When operating in WindFree mode, the outdoor unit consumes minimal power so you can stay comfortably cool without worrying about your electricity.

Save money every day with energy-efficient WindFree Cooling. When operating in WindFree mode, the outdoor unit consumes minimal power so you can stay comfortably cool without worrying about your electricity. Wall-mount AC with WindFree AR9500: The premium option with advanced smart features, powerful heating and superior comfort control, great for larger rooms or homes looking for top-tier performance. The AR9500 also includes full integration with Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem, advanced sleep optimisation modes and superior energy management tools.

With Samsung’s air conditioners, it’s time to change the way we think about home heating. These aren’t just summer appliances, they’re smart climate control systems for every season. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your winter comfort, there’s never been a better time to make the switch. Visit www.samsung.com/za/air-conditioners/all-air-conditioners to learn more.

Read more articles by Samsung Electronics on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: