Samsung to unveil new folding phones at July event

Samsung Electronics has announced plans to hold its latest launch event on 9 July, when the company is expected to introduce new foldable smartphones and other Galaxy devices.

The Unpacked showcase will kick off in New York at 10am local time (4pm SAST), Samsung said, promising to deliver “the next evolution” of Galaxy phones and artificial intelligence features.

The new products should include the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Fold7 handsets, solidifying Samsung’s position in the folding category. The Flip device is expected to feature a larger outer display, similar to the Razr Ultra from Lenovo Group’s Motorola division.

Samsung is also expected to announce its latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 8, during the Unpacked event

Folding devices have become a hotly competitive area for smartphone makers in recent years, even if most consumers have yet to embrace them. The devices are pricier than standard handsets and remain niche items, but manufacturers are betting that more refined designs can entice shoppers.

Apple — Samsung’s biggest smartphone rival — doesn’t sell a folding model, though it’s preparing to introduce one as soon as next year, according to reports.

The Fold7 will resemble a tablet when it’s unfolded, like past models, and should feature a thinner design and slimmer bezels, according to a teaser that Samsung posted this month. The upgrade signals that the company is looking to keep pace with Chinese phone brands like Huawei Technologies, Honor and Oppo.

AI suite

Honor said in a recent interview that its upcoming Magic V5 foldable will measure just 8.8mm thick when closed. Google is Samsung’s main competitor for this type of folding phone in the US and is similarly expected to unveil its Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the coming months.

Samsung is also expected to announce its latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 8, during the July Unpacked event. And the South Korean consumer electronics giant is likely to highlight its Galaxy AI suite of software features. Samsung is nearing a wide-ranging deal with Perplexity AI to preload that company’s app and assistant on upcoming devices. — Chris Welch, (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: