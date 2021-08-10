Sbu Shabalala quits Adapt IT after assault claims

Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala has resigned with immediate effect after agreeing to go on a leave of absence three months ago related to serious armed assault allegations against him.

The IT services group, which is in the throes of being acquired by Canada’s Volaris Group, said in May that Shabalala would take a leave of absence to “attend to personal matters”.

That came after serious allegations emerged that Shabalala had been accused of hiring armed thugs to threaten his estranged wife Neo’s partner, suspended eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza.

The attack was so serious that Nzuza had to have his spleen and part of a kidney removed, according to a report at the time.

In a statement to shareholders on Tuesday, Adapt IT said: “Mr Shabalala has since taken the decision to terminate his employment with Adapt IT and resign as director of Adapt IT and its subsidiaries with effect from 6 August. The board has duly accepted his resignation and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

‘Without merit’

Adapt IT said it will announce a new CEO “in due course”. Chief commercial officer Tiffany Dunsdon has been acting in the top position since May and will continue to do so.

Shabalala had earlier protested his innocence regarding the assault allegations, saying the claims were “without merit”.

“I would like to clarify my leave in context to the allegations made. I have decided to take extended leave. The last five months have been some of the most difficult of my life,” Shabalala said in a statement in May issued through his spokesman.

“After more than 15 years of the relentless work of building a JSE-listed entity, I need a little respite — time for rest and self-care while I deal with personal battles,” he said. “I’ve had family tragedies, at a time when the business is going through its most important life cycle.

“In the midst of this, I am now being accused of violent and uncharacteristic behaviour, in what is clearly an unrelated attack. I have been caught in the crossfire,” he said without elaborating. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media