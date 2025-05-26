Sita says it welcomes SIU corruption probe

The embattled State IT Agency (Sita) has said it welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to order a probe into the agency by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Ramaphosa last week signed a proclamation authorising the corruption-fighting unit to investigate problems at Sita, including allegations of maladministration and corruption related to the procurement of a turnkey asset management software solution.

“The SIU will assess whether the procurement process adhered to national treasury guidelines or whether it was tainted by irregularities, lack of transparency or wasteful expenditure. Additionally, the investigation will examine any unlawful or improper conduct by Sita employees, suppliers or other entities involved in the contract,” the SIU said.

Sita will provide open access to records, systems and relevant personnel to assist with a thorough investigation

The investigation will focus on a period between July 2017 and May 2025, including any relevant conduct before or after this timeframe. Evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during the investigation will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority.

“Sita welcomes the recent proclamation by Ramaphosa authorising the SIU to probe the 2017 procurement process involving a turnkey software asset management solution and integrated logistics support services,” Sita said in a statement.

“This investigation – targeting a contract awarded following adjudication related to six service providers – represents an important step in our ongoing mission to rebuild public trust and ensure full compliance with ethical and legislative procurement standards,” the agency said.

“In 2021, Sita conducted its own internal review of the matter, with key findings acted upon and subsequent matters related to the tender ventilated through the courts.

‘Historical matter’

“The SIU will now conclude whether the original procurement process complied with national treasury regulations or was compromised by irregularities, lack of transparency or potential misconduct by any involved parties.”

Sita said the investigation is related to a “historical matter” and emphasised that it “does not define the current state of the agency”.

“Over the past few years, Sita has undergone significant internal reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and operational excellence,” it said. These changes have included:

Overhauled procurement and contract management frameworks aligned with Public Finance Management Act and national treasury regulations;

Deployment of digital systems to allow for procurement tracking and auditing;

Comprehensive ethics training for all senior and middle management;

A proactive loss control committee to address irregular and wasteful expenditure;

Strengthening of the governance, risk and compliance unit with direct executive oversight.

“These changes underscore our shift from reactive to proactive governance, ensuring we interrogate and refine our systems continuously without waiting for external prompts,” Sita said in the statement.

“We affirm our full support for the SIU’s work and are committed to full cooperation. Sita will provide open access to records, systems and relevant personnel to assist with a thorough and transparent investigation. We do this not just out of obligation but from a genuine commitment to upholding integrity in public procurement.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: