TCS | Tertius Zitzke on 4Sight’s big turnaround

4Sight Holdings has turned the corner and has signalled this with a recent move from the AltX to the main board of the JSE.

CEO Tertius Zitzke is our guest in this episode of the TechCentral Show. He tells TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about the turnaround he’s leading – not to mention the mess he inherited when he took over leadership of the business in December 2019, months before Covid hit.

4Sight has been operating largely below the radar, but the investment community has begun paying attention – and, although the shares been moving sideways for the past year, over three years they have climbed by 250%.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show, Zitzke unpacks:

What motivated the decision to move to the JSE’s main board;

His background, including his leadership AccTech Systems, its acquisition by 4Sight and how he became CEO of the group;

Why the business was listed originally, and how its focus has changed under his leadership;

How the turnaround was achieved – and what still needs to be done;

Where 4Sight fits into the ICT market in South Africa;

The recent acquisition of XFour Group and plans for more acquisitions; and

What’s next for 4Sight.

Don’t miss an interesting discussion!

