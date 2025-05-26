Smarter supply chains: real-time IoT tracking that delivers results

The logistics landscape is complex, especially with global deployments. Accurate asset monitoring and management throughout the supply chain are critical to a company’s success. A leading supply chain company approached Telit Cinterion to design, develop and deploy the right global asset management solution.

Overcoming supply chain disruptions and asset mismanagement

The supply chain leader was experiencing frequent disruptions that resulted in recurring multimillion-dollar losses. Mobile asset mismanagement due to human and technical errors also harmed productivity. The organisation needed an integrated solution to enable real-time tracking of powered and non powered assets as they moved in and out of the warehouse.

A real-time IoT asset tracking and monitoring solution

We deployed our real-time IoT asset tracking solution with low-power beacon tags featuring Bluetooth wireless technology to monitor assets at the package level. A combination of battery-operated and DC-powered IoT trackers and gateways were deployed throughout the warehouse and its fleet of forklift and transportation vehicles. The beacon data could be captured while reporting location and condition data.

The solution leveraged embedded GPS and cellular functionality to enable:

Broad-spectrum connectivity

Data insights

Predictive maintenance notifications

Cross-domain analytics

Real-time visibility

Intelligent alerts were incorporated into the solution, including asset movement, tampering and geofence crossing

Increased revenues and enhanced security with IoT for supply chains

Our IoT asset tracking solution brought vital results to the company, including:

Pinpoint visibility for all global assets

Increased optimisation

Quick retrieval of misplaced assets across all warehouses

Enhanced security and safety for mobile assets via quick alerts

Prompt corrective actions

Timely supply chain disruption and failure resolution

Reduced geofence breaches

Improved theft prevention

Higher revenues and lower costs

