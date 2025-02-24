Solar-powered Tesla criss-crossing South Africa – pix

A team from Switzerland has kicked off an ambitious road trip across South Africa in a solar-powered Tesla Model X, towing a 3-ton trailer called the SolarButterfly.

The journey, which began in Cape Town on 9 February, is the brainchild of renowned Swiss adventurer and environmental advocate Louis Palmer. TechCentral first reported about the South African trip in January.

Palmer, known for his 2007-2008 circumnavigation of the globe in the solar-powered Solartaxi, aims to raise awareness about climate change and sustainable solutions.

The 3m-long trailer houses living quarters, a small kitchen, a bathroom and sleeping space for the team

The latest expedition involves towing the solar-powered Tesla and its trailer across South Africa’s vast countryside, visiting schools, universities, clean energy sites and other environmentally focused projects.

Their route includes Mossel Bay, a northward trek through the Free State, a stop in Johannesburg and Pretoria, and a visit to Kruger National Park, with the trip culminating in Durban on the east coast.

The SolarButterfly trailer is a key component of the journey. Equipped with 40sq m of solar panels on its “wings” and additional deployable panels, it can generate up to 14kW of electricity in ideal conditions, providing enough power for up to 220km of driving range.

While the trailer will supplement the Model X’s power, the team is also utilising South Africa’s growing EV charging network, especially during less sunny periods or longer travel days.

Global endeavour

The South African leg is part of a much larger global endeavour. The SolarButterfly has already travelled through Central America, Mexico, the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Turkey and India. Palmer’s vision is to visit 90 countries across six continents over the next four to five years, engaging with communities and sharing the message of sustainability.

The SolarButterfly itself is a marvel of engineering. The 3m-long trailer houses living quarters, a small kitchen, a bathroom and sleeping space for the team. It features lightweight, high-yield solar cells, and incorporates energy-saving features like a shower that reuses heat from used water. Impressively, the trailer utilises 800kg of recycled plastic bottles collected from the ocean.

The team’s journey through South Africa is expected to conclude in Durban around 10 March. From there, the Model X and SolarButterfly will be shipped to the next destination on their worldwide tour. The team has already covered more than 2 000km and has been warmly received in villages and schools along the way. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

