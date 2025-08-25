Worries about South Africa’s access to Swift payments network: report

South Africa’s top banking executives and finance minister Enoch Godongwana have held discussions on the potential fallout if Washington were to impose sanctions on the country, according to a report by Sowetan on Monday.

The talks, which took place at a recent Banking Association of South Africa board meeting, reportedly centred on concerns that US lawmakers are advancing a bill that could target ANC leaders and government officials over Pretoria’s ties with American adversaries, including Russia and China.

Some insiders fear the most damaging consequence would be restrictions on South Africa’s access to the Swift interbank payment network or the US dollar clearing system, Sowetan reported.

Swift is a global cooperative that provides a secure, standardised messaging system for financial institutions

While national treasury is said to be engaging with American counterparts in an effort to defuse tensions, it reportedly believes local banks’ own compliance systems would be the first line of defence if sanctions were triggered.

The Sowetan report noted that US legislators have already backed tariffs on South African exports, while ANC officials have publicly vowed not to alter domestic policies under foreign pressure.

Swift, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a global cooperative that provides a secure, standardised messaging system for financial institutions. It doesn’t move money itself; instead, it facilitates communication, allowing over 11 000 banks and financial institutions in more than 200 countries to send and receive payment instructions quickly and accurately.

Access to Swift is vital for a country’s integration into the global economy. It enables international trade by providing a reliable and trusted mechanism for payments.

‘Nuclear option’

Without it, a country’s financial transactions would become incredibly cumbersome, relying on slower, less secure methods like direct bilateral agreements, which severely limits the ability of businesses and individuals to engage in international commerce.

For this reason, removing a country’s access to Swift is often referred to as the “nuclear option” of financial sanctions. The economic consequences of a Swift ban can be devastating, significantly disrupting trade and isolating a country from the international financial system.

The meeting comes as tensions between South Africa and the US, under the Trump administration, continue to simmer.

The US administration under Trump has criticised South Africa’s land expropriation policies, with some US officials and figures framing it as a human rights issue for white Afrikaner farmers.

This has led to the US halting some foreign aid and threatening trade sanctions, including potentially revoking South Africa’s benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: