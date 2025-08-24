Jonas hits back at ‘dirty tricks’ as MTN storm gathers

MTN Group chairman and President Ramaphosa’s envoy to the US, Mcebisi Jonas, has told the Sunday Times that there is a deliberate campaign of “dirty tricks” by local actors to discredit South Africa and make it a pariah state.

Jonas was speaking to the newspaper after news emerged last week that MTN is facing a US department of justice grand jury probe into alleged payments to militant groups in Afghanistan and bribes linked to its Iranian operations.

Jonas dismissed the attacks as treasonous and vowed to continue his envoy work. The probe is weighing heavily on relations between Pretoria and Washington.

News of the probe triggered a sharp decline in MTN’s share price, even though it reported strong earnings

The US department of justice is investigating MTN for alleged Taliban protection payments in Afghanistan and bribes to secure its Iran licence.

News of the probe triggered a sharp decline in MTN’s share price last Monday, even though the group reported strong earnings growth in some of its key markets, including its largest, Nigeria.

Group CEO Ralph Mupita said last Monday that MTN had been informed by its external US counsel of the US grand jury investigation, adding that it was cooperating and voluntarily responding to requests for information.

MTN faces other ongoing legal cases in the US filed on behalf of American service members and civilians who were injured or killed in Iraq and Afghanistan between 2005 and 2010 who accuse it of violating the US Anti-Terrorism Act.

Return to profit

“The plaintiffs’ complaints allege that MTN supported anti-American militias in Iraq and Afghanistan through its participation in Irancell,” the company said in a statement. MTN owns 49% of Irancell.

“Jurisdictional discovery in the cases, ordered in July 2023, has now closed and the plaintiffs filed an amended complaint on 6 August 2025,” the company said. “The amended complaint now includes additional claims against MTN, which are similar to those asserted in the three other pending ATA (US Anti-Terrorism Act) cases in which MTN is involved. MTN will file a motion to dismiss the amended complaint.”

The developments came as MTN returned to profit in the first half of 2025, posting robust headline earnings of R6.45/share versus a loss a year ago, as foreign exchange stability and price hikes boosted performance. Service revenue jumped 23.2% to R105.1-billion, driven by strong growth in data and fintech. Ebitda rose 42.3% to R46.7-billion, with margins widening. Nigeria’s recovery was key, while South Africa showed modest 2.3% growth. — © 2025 NewsCentral Media, with additional reporting © 2025 Reuters

