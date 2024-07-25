South Africa to get its first fleet of electric buses

South Africa will soon get a fleet of 120 electric buses. This comes after China’s BYD secured a deal with the Golden Arrow Bus Services for the vehicles.

“This agreement marks an historic step towards establishing the first electric bus fleet in South Africa, demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions,” BYD said in a statement.

BYD’s electric buses have undergone extensive testing with Golden Arrow since 2021, the company said. Each 12.5m-long BYD bus has 65 seats and uses lithium-iron-phosphate batteries.

The first buses are expected to hit the road in December, with plans for full delivery of the fleet by December 2025

“Under demanding conditions such as simulating peak passenger capacities and conquering Cape Town’s steepest inclines, the robustness and reliability of BYD’s electric buses were unequivocally demonstrated,” it said.

Golden Arrow CEO Francois Meyer said these are the first electric buses to be introduced in South Africa’s public transport industry. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

BYD has delivered more than 80 000 electric buses to markets around the world, and they are already in operation in cities such as Amsterdam, London, Tokyo and Sao Paulo. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media