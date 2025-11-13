South Africa rolls out 24-hour digital visas for international film crews

Home affairs has gazetted (PDF) a screen talent and global entertainment scheme – abbreviated as Stages – a visa reform aimed at boosting South Africa’s standing as a global destination for film and other creative productions.

It introduces a digital platform to process visa applications for international film and creative production companies, cutting red tape and accelerating secure visa processing.

The department said in a statement on Thursday that companies with a demonstrated track record of operation in this sector are invited to submit expressions of interest to join Stages.

The creative industry is the latest sector to experience the benefits of our commitment to reform

As with the trusted employer scheme (TES) and the trusted tour operator scheme (TTOS), approved applicants are required to sign agreements with the department to regulate the governance of the scheme.

It said that for too long, visa inefficiencies have prevented South Africa from achieving its full potential as an unbeatable destination for creative productions. It mentioned a recent case where South Africa lost a R400-million Netflix production to Mexico.

The visa process is now entirely online, cutting turnaround times to as little as 24 hours. In addition, a dedicated governance and adjudication team has been established to oversee the scheme to ensure a smooth experience.

The team is responsible for evaluating visa applications, ensuring timely decisions, managing stakeholder engagement and addressing enquiries through the official contact channels.

“The creative industry is the latest sector to experience the benefits of our commitment to reform, as the roll-out of Stages coincides with other successful reforms that include TTOS and the ongoing roll-out of the Electronic Travel Authorisation system,” said home affairs minister Leon Schreiber in a statement,” – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

