South Africa to get its first digital census as trial kicks off - TechCentral

South Africa to get its first digital census as trial kicks off

Statistics South Africa is set to conduct a trial of the first digital census. The Census 2021 trial, which will run from 10 August to 6 September 2020 in selected areas, will test online and telephonic data collection to prepare for remote data collection in next year’s census.

Census 2021 is the first population count to introduce digital census-taking through the use of online and telephonic data collection, which will also allow respondents to complete the census questionnaire on their own.

The telephonic data collection makes provision for respondents to participate in the census with the assistance of a Stats SA call centre agent.

Technology will minimise the challenge of reaching hard-to-access communities, thus allowing more people to participate in the census.

Stats SA said participating in the Census 2021 trial requires respondents to register through its website.

A census provides small-area data on demographics, socioeconomic and living conditions. It assists in reviewing access to public services, among other issues. The government and other sectors use data collected through the census.