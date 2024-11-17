South Africa’s prospects are looking up: top ratings agency

Ratings agency S&P revised South Africa’s outlook to “positive” from “stable” on Friday, citing plans for accelerated economic reforms by the new government of national unity and a pickup in private investments.

The coalition government, formed in June after the ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in 30 years, boosted business confidence.

S&P also stated that since the formation of the government, debt yields and portfolio inflows have improved. This has resulted in easing financing conditions and currency strengthening.

The ratings agency also expects a slight pickup in GDP growth this year as more private sector-driven electricity supply comes onstream to help curb electricity shortages, alongside increased private participation in railway, ports and water sectors.

After eight months of uninterrupted power supply and the promise of faster economic reform under the coalition, S&P views a positive growth potential for South Africa.

The agency also affirmed its “BB-/B” foreign currency rating and “BB/B” local currency rating. — Sruthi Narasimha Chari, (c) 2024 Reuters

