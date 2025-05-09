Spar says it’s gaining ground in on-demand groceries war

Retailer Spar, which is coming from behind in the groceries-on-demand e-commerce race, has claimed it is making significant headway, especially in townships and more rural parts of South Africa.

The retailer, which came late to the market with its offering with a July 2022 launch of Spar2U, said on Friday that the platform has started “transforming township and rural delivery through smart local partnerships”.

“From just 87 sites in 2022 to over 500 today, Spar2U has recorded a 285% year-on-year surge in orders and now leads the market in value. Importantly, its collaboration with KasiD and Delivery KA Speed is helping to overcome long-standing last-mile delivery challenges in areas like Ivory Park, Mamelodi and Hammanskraal,” the company said in a statement.

E-grocery growth will remain ahead of brick-and-mortar for the foreseeable future

“While urban areas have quickly adopted online grocery shopping, rural and township communities have traditionally been underserved due to logistical challenges, including a lack of navigation systems, high crime rates and poor infrastructure,” it added.

“To overcome these challenges, Spar has partnered with KasiD and Delivery KA Speed to facilitate the efficient delivery of groceries in townships such as Mamelodi, Ivory Park and Hammanskraal.”

It said these partnerships allow for:

Seamless navigation of informal and rural settlements, using local knowledge;

Reduced risks for delivery personnel, who otherwise struggle with unfamiliar and sometimes unsafe environments; and

Affordability for consumers, as many households now pool grocery orders and share delivery costs, reducing individual transport costs like taxi fares.

“The Spar2U platform not only makes grocery shopping more accessible but also transforms the way underserved communities buy food,” Spar said.

‘Fierce competition’

“E-grocery growth will remain ahead of brick-and-mortar for the foreseeable future,” said Spar Group omnichannel executive Blake Raubenheimer in the statement.

“The focus will shift to achieving profitability amid fierce competition. Spar2U’s growth reflects significant momentum, providing an opportunity for effective online expansion,” he said. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

