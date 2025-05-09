R7-million ATM ‘software heist’ in South Africa

The East London unit of the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation, also known as the Hawks, has arrested two suspects who are alleged to have used “specialised software” to make R7-million in illegal cash withdrawals from ATMs serviced by Fidelity Cash Solutions in various locations in the Western Cape.

According to Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya, the Hawks acted on a 15 March tipoff that two days later led to the arrest of suspects Mongameli Tom and Sikhumbuzo Honono. The arresting team comprised of members of the Hawks, Peddie Visible Policing, Western Cape Crime Intelligence and the SAPS Western Cape commercial crimes unit.

“The suspects would disguise themselves as Fidelity security guards armed with rifles to create a legitimate impression that they are servicing the machines,” Lebeya said at a media briefing on Thursday.

The duo was intercepted near Peddie and a laptop used in the commission of crime was seized

Tom and Honono appeared in the East London magistrates court on 19 March and were subsequently transferred to the Western Cape to face charges. They appeared before the Western Cape court on 24 March.

Lebeya did not disclose whether any or all of the R7-million in stolen cash has been recovered or exactly how the suspects used “specialised software” to breach the security of the ATMs.

“The case is postponed to 16 May for further investigation,” said Lebeya.

Responding to e-mailed questions from TechCentral, Fidelity spokeswoman Charnel Hattingh confirmed that the incidents took place at ATMs serviced by the company as well as those attended to by other service providers.

Details regarding the software used by the assailants or which banks were affected were not revealed. “The suspects arrested are not Fidelity employees,” said Hattingh. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

