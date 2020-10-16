Sweeping management changes at MultiChoice - TechCentral

Nyiko Shiburi has been appointed as CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, replacing Mark Rayner, who announced his resignation from the pay-television operator recently.

Until now, Nyiko has been the regional director of MultiChoice Africa: Southern Region — a role that spans nine countries. His appointment forms part of major senior management changes announced on Friday.

“Nyiko is an extremely experienced leader and has successfully navigated the complexity of multiple territories and businesses, working with deeply skilled teams within the organisation as well as a multitude of stakeholders in our ecosystem,” said MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela in a statement late on Friday.

Simon Camerer, currently chief customer officer, has been appointed as chief operating officer of MultiChoice South Africa

Fhulufhelo Badugela will take over Shiburi’s old job. Her current role is as group chief people officer, which Clement O’Reilly, current head of total reward & operations at MultiChoice Africa will now fill.

Gideon Khobane, currently CEO of SuperSport, will take up the position of group executive of general entertainment. M-Net CEO Nkateko Mabaso has been appointed as group executive of programming, where he will oversee all commissioning for the group. The new CEO of SuperSport is Marc Jury, who was promoted from head of acquisitions and marketing at SuperSport. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media