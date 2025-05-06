TCS+ | Switchcom and Huawei eKit: networking made easy for SMEs

Networking equipment wholesaler Switchcom Distribution has partnered with Huawei Technologies to bring new offerings to the South African market and elsewhere in Africa.

In the first episode of this series, Switchcom national sales manager Lynton Brits and Huawei account manager Tanki Lebatla told TCS+ about the rationale behind the partnership and some of the networking and backup power equipment the companies have on offer. That video is available here.

In this second episode of the series, Brits is back on TCS+, this time accompanied by Jan Keyser, CEO of Konnekt SP, a provider of networking solutions to small and medium enterprises.

In this episode of TCS+, Brits and Keyser delve into:

Why networking solutions providers and small and medium enterprises are drawn to the Huawei networking eKit distributed by Switchcom;

The different types of networking equipment that comes with the eKit solution;

The software support Huawei provides to make network configuration easier for engineers using the eKit;

The advantages of purchasing a homogenous solution from the same brand in making network configuration easier for installers; and

Tools for managing the software-defined networks deployed using the eKit as customer need evolve over time.

This insightful conversation is not to be missed, especially for SMEs looking for networking solutions and the vendors who install them.

