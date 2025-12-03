Synthesis named a winner of the 2025 sub-Saharan Africa AWS Partner Awards

Synthesis, a leader in emerging technology, in the forefront of AI solutions and an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, has been named a winner of the 2025 sub-Saharan Africa AWS Regional Partner Award. The award recognises sub-Saharan African partners that play a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

AWS Regional Partner Awards recognise AWS’s Top Partners of the Year and Rising Star Partners of the Year in the region whose business models have embraced specialisation, innovation and collaboration.

AWS Partner Awards recognise partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Winners were selected based on objective criteria, with results audited by third-party analyst firm Canalys.

As a leading AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Synthesis continues to build on its strong foundation rather than resting on its laurels. Far from being newcomers, Synthesis has been at the forefront of modernisation capabilities for over a decade, beginning with its own technology stacks and expanding into artificial intelligence since 2019, establishing itself as a forerunner in the region.

In 2025 alone, Synthesis delivered cloud modernisation services to several major South African banks, as well as agentic AI prototypes and production use cases across multiple financial institutions. These projects span the full lifecycle – from conception and design, through to development and production – truly reflecting the company’s deep commitment to innovation and delivery excellence.

Synthesis offers comprehensive services across the AWS ecosystem, with deep expertise in cloud, intelligent data, AI and software development. These are complemented by niche offerings such as regulatory technology, cryptography, and security and payments, all supported by the company’s managed operations capability that ensures consistent value assurance for clients.

Growth and specialisation

Further affirming its leadership, Synthesis has achieved multiple AWS competencies, including migration and modernisation; Microsoft workloads; DevOps; financial services; and security. The company is also in the advanced stages of achieving the generative AI competency and managed services provider, underscoring its continued growth and specialisation.

“This recognition is truly special for us at Synthesis,” says Paul Spagnoletti, revenue executive at Synthesis. “We are an organisation that strives for excellence and customer value – identifying emerging technologies and working closely with AWS to turn these into platforms for future business advantage. This positions us ahead of our competition, allowing us to adapt from a place of experience rather than learning from scratch.”

The AWS Partner Network is a global partner programme focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing and go-to-market support. The partner network includes independent software vendors and systems integrators around the world, with AWS partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

About Synthesis Software Technologies

Synthesis Software Technologies is a leading cloud transformation and digital innovation partner, specialising in cloud, intelligent data and AI and software Development. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and one of the most established AWS partners in sub-Saharan Africa, Synthesis helps organisations modernise, innovate and scale securely in the cloud.

With deep AWS competencies in migration and modernisation, financial services, DevOps, security and Windows workloads, Synthesis enables enterprises to unlock business value through advanced cloud modernisation, data engineering and AI-driven solutions. The company’s end-to-end services span from strategy and architecture to design, build and managed operations – helping customers confidently leverage the full potential of AWS technologies.

To learn more about Synthesis’ AWS offerings, visit www.synthesis.co.za/aws.